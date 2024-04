A walk advocating for pancreatic cancer research and visibility is happening next weekend.

On Saturday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Bailey Dobberstein, a volunteer with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, to discuss the event.

The PanCAN PurpleStride Minnesota is happening on April 27 at Como Regional Park.

