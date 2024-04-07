INTERVIEW: Walk for Animals happening next month at State Fairgrounds

The fundraiser will be held on May 4 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Animal Humane Society is hosting its Walk for Animals next month at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

If you haven’t already, there’s still time to register for the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 4.

The fundraiser – now in its 53rd year – helps animals get lifesaving medical treatments, resources to rescue animals from abuse and neglect and more.

You can register as an individual, join an existing team or create your own team.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to register for the walk. You can also call the Walk helpline at 763-432-4841 if you need help registering.

