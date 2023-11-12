INTERVIEW: USS Minneapolis St. Paul crew visits Twin Cities

The crew of the United States Navy ship named after the Twin Cities is visiting the area this week.

Commanding Officer of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, Commander Justin Neff, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the visit.

“We’re getting around, getting to meet a lot of really outstanding people, the citizens of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and just really connecting with our namesake city,” Commander Neff said. “We’re preparing to go and deploy to the US fourth fleet area of operations where we’ll do counter-narcotics operations, counter drug trafficking and just making sure that stuff isn’t making it to our streets.”

The Naval Academy Glee Club held their last concert at the Minneapolis Orchestra Hall Sunday afternoon.