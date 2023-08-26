INTERVIEW: Urban Growler celebrates 9 years

The first women-owned microbrewery in Minnesota is celebrating nine years in business on Saturday with a party.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Lucy Mullen, Urban Growler Marketing Coordinator, to discuss the celebration.

Urban Growler, which opened in July 2014, is inviting the community to come out on Saturday at 3 p.m. and celebrate with live music, Urban Growler trivia, and giveaways, said Mullen. The event is family-friendly with a demo for kids presented by Chops Inc. happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the top-sellers at the brewery are Cowbell Cream Ale and Vanilla Latte Blonde Ale, Mullen added, which you can get for a discounted price during the party.

