INTERVIEW: Upper Midwest Scuba Show

Head over to the Mermaid Event Center in Mounds View on Saturday to enjoy the 2023 Upper Midwest Scuba Show.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffman sat down with Andrew Goodman, a member of the Great Lakes Preservation Society, to discuss details.

The show goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features information on maritime history in the Great Lakes. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from expert speakers on topics like cave diving, ghost ports, and 3D shipwrecks.

A lot of people don’t know there are between 8,000 and 10,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, said Goodman.

Goodman is an expert in 3D shipwrecks. He uses a process that involves taking thousands of pictures of a shipwreck, then compiling those images in software to create a 3D image that people can view at home.

(KSTP-TV)

The Scuba Show will also have virtual reality; a tool that participants use to see how big these wrecks are, says Goodman.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit their website here.