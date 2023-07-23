Interview: Twin Cities Slavic Experience

The upcoming event will be held in St. Louis Park, and celebrates Eastern European culture, such as Poland, Ukraine, Serbia and the Czech Republic.

There’s a really unique event coming up in St. Louis Park. The Twin Cities Slavic Experience will be back and bigger than ever this summer.

Aneta Lennartson, founder and executive director of Slavic Experience, joined the studio to talk about the celebration.

The upcoming event celebrates Eastern European culture, such as Poland, Ukraine, Serbia and the Czech Republic, with food, music, and art.

The Twin Cities Slavic Experience takes place on Aug. 5 and 6 at the West End Festival Site in St. Louis Park.