INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride is back this year at Loring Park and Parade Park in Minneapolis from June 23 to 25!

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Andi Otto, Twin Cities Pride Executive Director, to discuss the event.

The free event is expanding this year to make room for more visitors and will feature “local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden and music stages.”

Otto added that the 2023 Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March honoring Ashley Rukes will take place June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Hennepin Avenue.

For more information on Twin Cities Pride and the Pride March, CLICK HERE.