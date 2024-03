2024 Spring Parade of Homes

For 75 years, the Twin Cities Parade of Homes has showcased the homes and neighborhoods that the metro has to offer.

This spring, nearly 400 homes are on the tour.

Katie Elfstrom, the vice president of public affairs for housing, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday to talk about this spring’s event.

The spring showcase opened on Friday and runs through April 7.

