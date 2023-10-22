INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Horror Fest

The Twin Cities Horror Fest is returning for its 12th season.

Twin Cities Horror Festival Artistic Director Nissa Nordland Morgan sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to learn more about the performance.

“Twin Cities Horror Festival prides itself on being a charcuterie board of horror,” Morgan said. “So you can sample different areas because horror is really a vast genre.”

The event includes multiple live performances produced by local artists.

The festival runs until October 29 at the Crane Theater in Minneapolis.

More information on Twin Cities Horror Fest, including tickets, can be found here.