INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze

A festival with the Twin Cities largest corn maze is back for the season starting Saturday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Bert Bouwman, owner of Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze, to discuss the event.

The Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze features a petting zoo with baby animals like kangaroos and miniature cattle, said Bouwman. For the first time ever, the festival is putting on an antique car show, with first place in the show taking home a $500 prize.

More activities at the festival include a farm market & pumpkin patch, food trucks, yard games, live music, magic shows, and a pumpkin trebuchet demonstration.

Tickets to the festival are $13 per person while kids under 36 inches get in for free.

