INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Film Festival

The Twin Cities Film Festival is returning to St. Louis Park with more than 140 movies and shorts, including one that was partially filmed in St. Paul.

Executive Director Jatin Setia sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more on the event.

“Minnesota has been a big component of our festival ever since year one,” Setia said. “So 30% to 35% of our films have some sort of Minnesota connection, including Downtown Owl, which was a Sony picture […] partially shot here in St. Paul in 2021 with Lily Rabe and Ed Harris and Vanessa Hudgens. So that’s our closing night film.”

The festival starts Thursday, Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 28.

More information on the event, including ticket sales, can be found here.