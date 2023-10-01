INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Bridal Show

Brides and grooms who might need help planning their big day have the opportunity to check out an event that’s been described as “a Pinterest board come to life.”

Wedding Guys President Matthew Trettel joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more on the event.

“It’s the biggest show in the region,” Trettel said. “And there’s 100 vendors that will assist couples in all the different planning aspects.”

Other aspects of the event include an “inspiration station”, a wide selection of bridal gowns and a makeover station.

The Twin Cities Bridal Show runs on Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon until 4 p.m. at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

More information on the Twin Cities Bridal Show can be found here.