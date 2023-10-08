INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Book Festival returning to Minnesota State Fairgrounds

A celebration of all things books will return to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Twin Cities Book Festival hosts an array of writers and publishers for both young and old readers.

Exhibit Coordinator Zoe Berkovitz sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more on the event.

“There’s a lot to see and do. We’ve got a big exhibit hall with over 140 exhibitors, that’s like publishers, local literary organizations, libraries, universities and authors, and then there’s author presentations going on all day long, both for adults and children,” Berkovitz said.

The event starts Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

More on the event can be found here.