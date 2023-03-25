INTERVIEW: Theater Mu puts musical Again

Theater Mu is putting on a new musical directed by Nana Dakin that she calls Again.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Lianna Mclernon, the Marketing and Communications Director at Theater Mu, for more information.

Again tracks the life of Hmong-American memoirist and cancer survivor Mai See, who meets a filmmaker named Quest. Incidentally, Quest is battling their own chronic cancer. When Mai See relapses, the strength of her relationship with Quest proves helpful in understanding her struggles and life, said Mclernon.

“Full disclosure,” said Mclernon, “It’s pretty emotional. Kate Ka Vang and Melissa Li, who created it, are really good at going into the nuance of all the emotions in relationships.

“But, it’s also surprisingly funny,” Mclernon added, “There’s so much joy within it.”

(KSTP-TV)

From March 29 to April 16 you can catch Again at the Mixed Blood theater in Minneapolis.

The book and additional lyrics are written by Katie Ka Vang, the show’s co-creator. The show’s music and lyrics are written by Melissa Li.

Theater Mu is partnering with the non-profit Pathways Minneapolis for this show. Pathways provides resources and help to those suffering from cancer or chronic illnesses. Viewers also have the option to donate a portion of their ticket sales to the non-profit.

For more information on tickets and the show, visit Theater Mu’s website here.