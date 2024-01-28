INTERVIEW: Theater Mu presents Lunar New Year Cabaret

Theater Mu will showcase a celebration of Asian American artistry with its Lunar New Year Cabaret this weekend.

“It’s gonna be a great variety of entertainment as cabarets usually are,” said Lunar New Year Music Director Bob Kelly. “But with a very distinctive Lunar New Year kind of flavor to it.”

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the North Garden Theater in St. Paul.

CLICK HERE for more information about the performances.