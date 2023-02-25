INTERVIEW: The Wedding Guys host Twin Cities Bridal Show

The Twin-Cities Bridal Show is back on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the St. Paul River Centre.

Wedding Guy Matthew Trettel catches up with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich to discuss the 2023 Twin Cities Bridal Show.

This year, the wedding show will be produced by The Wedding Guys and feature new wedding venues, photographers, DJs and fashion.

“We expect to see pre-pandemic wedding levels back for 2023 and 2024. The Minnesota wedding market is on track to spend $600 million in weddings per year,” said Trettel.

The show will also feature inspiration from Glam2Go Makeover Zone with Gypsy Hair Guru and Inspiration Station, which showcases six of the hottest wedding day trends. According to a representative for the show, attendees can think of these displays as “live” Pinterest boards incorporating all elements of a wedding including décor, floral, stationery, cake and fashion.