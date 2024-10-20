INTERVIEW: The Sista's Renaissance

If you’re looking for restoration, connection and growth, The Sista’s Renaissance is taking place on Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Radisson Blu at Mall of America.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Jack and Jill of America City of Lakes Chapter. Jack and Jill of America has 10,000 members nationally and works to nurture future African American leaders and advocate for all children.

The event will include an educational panel on women’s health and several rejuvenating activities.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Alicia Belton, the fundraising chair of the Jack and Jill City of Lakes chapter, to learn more.