Interview: The Market at Malcolm Yards winter events

The Market at Malcolm Yards winter events

It’s going to be a busy winter at the Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Community Outreach and Events Manager Molly Herrmann to discuss some of the events taking place.

Along with good food, guests can find plenty events to stay busy like yoga, trivia, and a sauna village.

The Great Northern Sauna Village lets visitors immerse in the sauna culture with 60-90 minute “steam sessions” where people can explore various types of traditional wood-fired saunas.

Click here for more information on all the events happening this winter.