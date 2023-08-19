INTERVIEW: “The Lost Weekend: A Love Story” Exhibition

A former lover of music-legend John Lennon is exhibiting photos she took of him in a showcase available for viewing this weekend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with May Pang, John Lennon’s Lover During His “Lost Weekend” Era, to show off and discuss her candid photos of Lennon.

Some of the photos include snapshots of Julian, Lennon’s oldest son, and a photo of Lennon sticking his tongue out at the camera. Pang says these photos are a different side to Lennon as they showcase his home life and depict him as happy.

The photos will be available to view on Aug. 19 from noon to 7 p.m. and Aug. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Aloft Hotel in Minneapolis.