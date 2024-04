The event benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

More than 1,000 stair climbers are heading to US Bank Stadium next weekend in hopes of not only breaking a sweat but raising awareness for a great cause.

Charlie Murphy, a member of the Volunteer Leadership Committee, discussed the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Big Climb event with Brett Hoffland.

The climb will happen on Saturday, April 20. If you’d like to donate or register for the event, CLICK HERE to do so.