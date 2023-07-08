INTERVIEW: Taste of Rondo block party

nbsp;

The first-ever Taste of Rondo block party is coming up next weekend in St. Paul.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Ronald Charles Buford, Taste of Rondo partner assistant business manager, to discuss the event.

The free community event provides an opportunity for people to connect with the Rondo neighborhood, Burford said, adding that the block party will feature music, food and a variety of vendors.

Head over to the Rondo neighborhood on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. for a kickoff yoga event. The block party is set to be located at 976 Concordia Avenue in St. Paul and goes until 6 p.m.

For more information on the block party, CLICK HERE.