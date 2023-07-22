Interview: Taste Fore the Tour

The fifth annual Taste Fore the Tour fundraiser will take place on Monday at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Wayne Kostroski, co-founder of Taste Fore The Tour, to find out more about the event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People — the largest food pantry in the Twin Cities.

The event itself is sold out, but the public can still support VEAP by bidding at the event’s silent auction or making donations online here. Bidding closes Monday at 8:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the event’s website.