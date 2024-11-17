INTERVIEW: Sundays at Landmark

The Landmark Center’s “Sundays at Landmark” is back with new takes on annual events.

The 2024-2025 Sundays at Landmark programs include:

Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m.: Santa’s Workshop

Jan. 5, 1 & 3:30 p.m.: Minnesota Boychoir Winter Concert

Jan. 12, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: India

Jan. 26, 2 p.m.: Saint Paul Civic Symphony Concert

Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Mosaic Festival: Dance and Music of World Cultures ($4/$6)

Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Country To Be Announced

Mar. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: An Irish Day of Dance ($7/$9)

Mar. 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Irish Celebration* ($7/$9) *This event is on a Monday

Mar. 30, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Guatemala

Apr. 6, 1-3 p.m.: Skylark Opera

Apr. 13, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Venezuela

Apr. 27, 12-6 p.m.: BandWidth Community Band Festival

May 4, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Country To Be Announced

May 11, 1-3 p.m.: Saint Paul Civic Symphony Mother’s Day Concert

The events are free unless otherwise noted. More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Amy Mino, the executive director of the Landmark Center, to learn more about the series.