INTERVIEW: Sundays at Landmark

By KSTP

The Landmark Center’s “Sundays at Landmark” is back with new takes on annual events.

The 2024-2025 Sundays at Landmark programs include:

  • Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m.:  Santa’s Workshop
  • Jan. 5, 1 & 3:30 p.m.: Minnesota Boychoir Winter Concert
  • Jan. 12, 1-3 p.m.:  Urban Expedition: India
  • Jan. 26, 2 p.m.:  Saint Paul Civic Symphony Concert         
  • Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.:  Mosaic Festival: Dance and Music of World Cultures ($4/$6)
  • Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Country To Be Announced
  • Mar. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.:  An Irish Day of Dance ($7/$9)
  • Mar. 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.:  St. Patrick’s Day Irish Celebration* ($7/$9) *This event is on a Monday
  • Mar. 30, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Guatemala
  • Apr. 6, 1-3 p.m.: Skylark Opera
  • Apr. 13, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Venezuela
  • Apr. 27, 12-6 p.m.: BandWidth Community Band Festival
  • May 4, 1-3 p.m.: Urban Expedition: Country To Be Announced
  • May 11, 1-3 p.m.: Saint Paul Civic Symphony Mother’s Day Concert 

The events are free unless otherwise noted. More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Amy Mino, the executive director of the Landmark Center, to learn more about the series.