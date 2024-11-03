INTERVIEW: Stars of the Cities all-star high school soccer games returns

An opportunity to support young athletes in Minnesota is coming next weekend.

On Saturday, November 9, Star of the Cities’ All-Star Soccer games returned, bringing the all-conference selections from Minnesota conferences, combining athletes from a wide variety of schools together into teams.

Those teams then play each other, featuring some of the best up-and-coming talents of Minnesota, pitting Minneapolis and St. Paul soccer players against each other.

The first game will be the girls’ game at 1 p.m. in the Sanneh Foundation Conway Dome in St. Paul.

The Boy’s age will follow at 4 p.m. More can be found on their website.