INTERVIEW: Stages Theatre turns 40

A Hopkins theatre company is celebrating the major milestone of turning 40 years old.

Artistic Director Sandy Boren Barrett sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about how the company is kicking off the season with the premiere of “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson. That show is currently running until Oct. 22.

“It’s a beautiful story about what it’s like to be an ‘other’ in the room, to walk into your classroom the first day of school and no one looks like you,” Barrett said. “It’s really about belonging, finding the commonality between young people and adults.”

A Halloween-themed performance, “Spookley The Square Pumpkin”, is based on a book and Netflix series. The show will be brought to life through puppets and is most enjoyed by children younger than seven. That show is scheduled to run until Oct. 29.

This year’s holiday show will be “Beauty and the Beast” which will run from Nov. 17 to December 27.

More information on this season, including tickets, can be found here.