INTERVIEW: St. Paul Saint Patrick’s Day events

Saint Patrick’s Day is this Friday, and St. Paul is hosting several different ways for it to be celebrated.

Tent parties will be kicking off that morning along West 7th Street.

St. Paul’s historic Landmark Center will be holding an Irish celebration all day long, with dance, music, theatre, food and vendors providing fun times to experience.

Fun contests will also be held throughout the day, including a leprechaun look-alike contest and a contest for the world’s worst Irish tenor.

This year, St. Patrick’s Day lands on the first day of the NCHC College Hockey Frozen Faceoff tournament at the Xcel Energy Center, so attendees can expect a mixture of crowds in downtown St. Paul.

The parade will begin at noon.