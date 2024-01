INTERVIEW: St. Paul RV Supershow

The St. Paul RV Supershow is returning to the RiverCentre from Thursday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 21.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with General Manager of RV World Darren Mann and RV Show Promotor Kevin Strusz to discuss what can be expected at the event.

The show is free for all ages and will feature a variety of exhibitors in areas.

More information is available here.