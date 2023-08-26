INTERVIEW: St. Paul Oktoberfest

An annual event celebrating German food, beer, and culture is soon returning to the metro area.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Andrew Leshovsky, Director of Development and Communications, Germanic-American Institute, to discuss the St. Paul Oktoberfest.

The two-day, family-friendly festival is happening on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., respectively.

The festival includes performances from The Polka Police, the Bavarian Music Meisters, and more. Lots of food will be available for tasting, including classic German foods like pretzels and brats.

