INTERVIEW: St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show

Sunday is the final day of the St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show at the Saint Paul Rivercentre.

The show features over 190 exhibitors, showcasing fish houses, underwater cameras, float suits, digital fish finders, rods and reels, and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased here. More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with John “Nellie” Nelson of Thorne Brothers, one of the exhibitors, to discuss the show.