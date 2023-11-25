INTERVIEW: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show

The St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show is happening soon at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with John “Nellie” Nelson from Thorne Brothers to discuss the event.

On Friday, Dec. 1, fishing and winter sports enthusiasts can attend the event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., or for the remainder of the weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show includes a host of all-new ice fishing products like fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle, and more, said Nelson.

Adults can purchase a ticket for $15, and kids can enter the event for $6. CLICK HERE to buy tickets to the event.

To learn more about the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, CLICK HERE.