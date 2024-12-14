INTERVIEW: St. Paul Christmas Cheer a benefit concert

A Christmas concert for a cause is planned for this weekend, operating as a fundraiser for two causes.

The St. Paul Christmas Cheer will be a performance of “An Andy and Bing Christmas” featuring Mick Sterling, Super Bowl Champion and U of M alum Ben Utecht, and Cate Fierro leading a 16-piece orchestra performing the Christmas songs of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby.

The concert will fundraise for the 2025 St. Paul Winter Carnival and the 30-Days Foundation, a non-profit.

The concert is Sunday, December 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the St. Paul Events Center; details can be found on the Featured on 5 tab.