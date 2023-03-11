INTERVIEW: St. Patricks Day family-friendly shenanigans

St. Patricks Day weekend is just around the corner, which means The Irish Celebration and the Irish Day of Dance are coming up.

On Friday, March 17, Irish Art Minnesota invites you to head to the Landmark Center in St. Paul between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to enjoy a St. Patrick’s celebration that features traditional Irish music and dance.

“Everybody loves Irish dance,” said Jan Casey, Vice President of Irish Arts Minnesota in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brett Hoffland. “There’s lots of excitement, beautiful costumes and all the energy.”

Casey says there will be many shenanigans at this family-friendly event, like a craft fair, traditional Irish food, theatre, and seminars. Tickets are $7-$9.

On Sunday, March 19, the Landmark Center will host an Irish Day of Dance. Due to the many Irish dance schools in Minnesota, Irish Arts Minnesota has a hard time finding stage space for everyone, said Casey. That’s why this event has two stages for the 600 dancers who range from 4-years-old to adults.

The Irish Day of Dance will also spotlight Irish music with performances by young and old musicians.

Casey says this is a great chance to learn about the traditions of the Irish community, whether you’re Irish or not.