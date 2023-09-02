INTERVIEW: St. Louis Park Art Fair

Lots of local artists are getting ready to set up shop at the St. Louis Park Art Fair in September.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Ben Henry sat down with Alysha Boie, St. Louis Park Art Fair Director, to discuss the event.

About 30 of the 90 artists are St. Louis Park locals, Boie said. 20 youth artists will also be in attendance, selling their goods and products.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Arts and co-hosted by the city of St. Louis Park.

The St. Louis Park Art Fair is happening on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

For more information on the art fair, CLICK HERE or check out the Facebook page for the event.