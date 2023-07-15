INTERVIEW: St. George Middle Eastern Festival

nbsp;

The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is back this year in West St. Paul after a three-year hiatus.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Cindy Karos, who is involved with planning the festival, to discuss.

The festival will incorporate aspects of Middle Eastern culture like music, dance and the Eastern Orthodox faith and hospitality, said Karos.

Karos added that the event is expected to draw thousands of people as it makes a big return this year.

The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is happening July 15 and 16 at 1250 Oakdale Ave. in West St. Paul.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.