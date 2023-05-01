INTERVIEW: Springtime & Sunshine Festival

The Anoka County Fair is putting on an all-new event this spring.

There will be live music, family activities and food vendors you know and love from the Minnesota State Fair.

Anoka County Fair Manager Michaela Liebl joined us in the studio Sunday to tell us more about the upcoming Springtime & Sunshine Festival.

“The Springtime & Sunshine Festival will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the snow melting with some amazing food, crafts, and live entertainment,” Liebl said.

The festival runs from May 11-14 and is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and is free to attend.

The fair will feature more than 20 food vendors and 90 craft vendors, along with live performances from Daniel Switch, Ozzy Harris, Karina Kern and Brian Baldus, and Chris Kelly.