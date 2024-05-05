Interview: Springtime and Sunshine Festival

Live music lovers, pay attention — an upcoming festival is made just for you.

The Springtime and Sunshine Festival is coming up at the Anoka County Fairgrounds.

Michael Liebl, the fair manager, stopped by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning to discuss the three-day event held at The Bandshell Stage. Watch the video above to learn what types of music to expect, a partnership with the State Fair involving food and new things for this year’s event.

The Springtime and Sunshine Festival runs from May 10-12. CLICK HERE for additional information.