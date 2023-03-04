INTERVIEW: Spring Parade of Homes

The Parade of Homes spring tour returns Saturday.

Minnesotans can view new and remodeled homes scattered throughout the Twin Cities March 4 through April 2.

There are 383 homes available to tour all throughout the metro area, said Parade of Homes spokesperson Katie Elfstrom. The homes range in price between $300,000 and $2.6 million.

The event is free to all, except for five “dream homes” that are available to tour for $5. All profits go to the Housing First Minnesota Foundation.

If you’re not looking to move, the final weekend of the Parade of Homes is the remodelers showcase. This showcase highlights ways people have redone the spaces in their homes.

For more information on the 2023 Parade of Homes spring tour, visit their website here.