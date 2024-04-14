INTERVIEW: Spring Fashion Week MN

Runway shows and pop-up shopping begin Sunday afternoon.

CEO and Co-Founder of Fashion Week MN Sarah Edwards joined Alex Jokich on set early Sunday with a preview of what to expect.

Dozens of designers, brands and retailers are expected to be featured in six shows, each with themes or a focus. Among the events this week include “Golden Revival,” “La Rotonde,” and “EVOLVE.”

