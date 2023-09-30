INTERVIEW: Sober tailgate party on Saturday

In light of National Recovery Month, the Hazelden Betty Ford clinic is hosting a sober tailgate party on Saturday for a good cause.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Lydia Burr, clinical director at Hazelden Betty Ford in St. Paul, to discuss the event.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., friends from the Twin Cities are set to gather on Stewart Avenue in St. Paul to celebrate recovery and support veterans and active military families, said Burr.

Anyone looking to make a difference at the tailgate is welcome to bring lightly used sports equipment to be donated; supportive letters for veterans, service members, and their family; and care packages for veterans and active-duty service members.

To learn more about Hazelden Betty Ford and the sober tailgate, CLICK HERE.