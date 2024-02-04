Interview: Skylark Opera Theatre Celebrates Leontyne Price

Opera Theatre in St. Paul is celebrating Black History Month with a special concert celebrating Leontyne Price.

Price was the first Black Prima Donna of the New York Metropolitan Opera and later this month, Skylark will feature either music written for Price or made famous by her.

Artistic Director James Barnett sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the upcoming event.

“It’s a one-hour presentation and we’ve got about four pieces of music, two that were written specifically for Leontyne and then two that really she made famous during her time at the Metropolitan Opera,” said Barnett. “Also something that’s a little different for people is that we’ve invited a local sommelier to come and pair wines with each individual piece.”

The concert is on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $60.