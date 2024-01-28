INTERVIEW: Showcasing Minnesota Artists at Sonder 2024

An evening to celebrate Twin Cities Art is happening Saturday in Minneapolis.

Sonder 2024 promises to expose attendees to various artists across Minnesota.

“It’s really about bringing people together from all walks of life to celebrate our incredibly connected beautiful community in Minneapolis,” said Sarah Edwards, Founder and President of Haus of Sonder. “We have so many talented creatives, artists, and it’s a night to just kind of, you know, be inspired.”

Sonder starts Saturday, Feb. 3 inside the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information on the event.