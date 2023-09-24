INTERVIEW: Shout Out Loud Suicide Prevention & Awareness

September is suicide prevention month, and one local organization is teaming up with a music school for the fourth year in a row to bring awareness to the issue.

Shout Out Loud is holding its fourth annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.

The event is described as a cross between a music festival and a backyard carnival.

Laura Dizon, co-founder of Shout Out Loud, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more on the event.

“It’s an event full of love, full of people just there and accepting and that understand the struggles that you may be going through. So it’s a great place to talk,” Dizon said.

Shout Out Loud is partnering with School of Rock to make the festivities happen.

Click here to find out more about the event.