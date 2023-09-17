INTERVIEW: Second Annual Francis Fest

A gathering at a Minneapolis brewery is set to bring music, beer and vegan food together for the second year in a row.

Francis Burger Joint co-owner and chef Lindsey Johnston sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about the event.

“When we started it last year, we thought mostly about the music and the market and the food was kind of secondary, and so we’re really excited to have some pretty big acts and people who we know and love there,” Johnston said.

The event is happening on Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon until 9 p.m. at Indeed Brewing Company in Northeast Minneapolis.

More information on the event can be found here.