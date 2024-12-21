INTERVIEW: Sauna Cabanas coming to Pryes Brewing

A brewing company in Minneapolis is transforming its patio for a fun winter experience.

At Pryes Brewery, customers can now reserve a Sauna Cabana to enjoy the wintery outdoors in a fun new way.

The brewery is introducing four pods, allowing six to eight people inside, allowing those who participate to enjoy food and drinks while also taking in the winter weather while staying warm.

Reservations can be made for hourly uses, or a private experience.

To make a reservation and for more details on how to book a Sauna Cabana, you can visit 5 EYWITNESS NEWS’ Featured on 5 Tab.