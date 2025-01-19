INTERVIEW: Saintly City Cat Club Annual Championship Cat Show

St. Paul RiverCentre will be crawling with over 200 cats on Jan. 25-26 for the Saintly City Cat Club Annual Championship Cat Show.

Saintly City Cat Club is a non-profit aiming to promote the health and welfare of all felines and to educate the public about them.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Annie Slawik of Saintly City Cat Club to learn more about the event.