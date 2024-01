INTERVIEW: Saintly City Cat Club Annual Championship Cat Show

More than 200 felines will be competing for the title of “Best Cat” at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The Saintly City Cat Club is set to hold its Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) Championship and Household Pet cat show in conjunction with the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

The show is set to happen from Jan. 27 to the 28.

CLICK HERE for more information on the event.