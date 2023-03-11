INTERVIEW: Rosemount Writers Festival

Aspiring authors and book lovers can participate in the Rosemount Writers Festival at the Rosemount Steeple Center Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This is the seventh year the Rosemount Arts Council has hosted the increasingly popular event, said Jo Gilberston of the Rosemount Arts Council in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Alex Jokich.

The festival features 12 different workshops that teach concepts such as how to get started as a writer, genre writing, mystery memoirs, nonfiction writing, editing your work and the road to getting published.

Gilbertson said the festival can be a good stepping stone for writers just starting out.

A free book fair with 45 local authors and vendors will run concurrently with the workshops.

The workshops are $15 per class.

For more information on the workshops and book fair, visit the Rosemount Arts Council website.