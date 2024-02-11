INTERVIEW: Puppy Bowl with Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue at Angel’s Pet World

Interview: Coco's Heart Dog Rescue Puppy Bowl

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue is holding an event in Hudson just in time for the Super Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angel’s Pet World in Hudson, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Representatives from the organization joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland with two puppies to discuss more on the event.

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue is a nonprofit foster-based dog rescue that works with animals from various backgrounds.