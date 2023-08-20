Interview: Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge

Dozens of Minnesota veterans and supporters are getting ready to kick off an annual bike ride for a good cause.

The Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge is a more than 400-mile ride from Minneapolis to Madison, Wisconsin, and it starts on Monday.

John Baker, a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, sat with anchor Brett Hoffland to share more.

Project Hero is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders dealing with disabilities such as post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.