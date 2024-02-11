Interview: Piece Prize Puzzle Competition

Anyone who enjoys puzzles will have the opportunity to solve them for a good cause either in-person or online.

It’s called the Piece Prize Puzzle Competition and it’s helping raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota/North Dakota.

One of the top-ranked puzzlers in the nation, Sarah Schuler, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more on the competition.

“These are really great speed-puzzling events for people who are new to speed puzzling,” Schuler said. “Teams of up to four people can get together and puzzle together over Zoom this month or in person at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in April.”

The deadline to register for the online event is Monday, Feb. 12 for puzzles to be shipped out by Saturday, Feb. 24.

